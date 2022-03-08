Memfault is seeking an Android (AOSP) SDK Engineer. You’ll be working alongside other SDK (Linux, MCU) leads along with multiple cross-functional teams to drive the future of Android at Memfault.





You'll be working with a team of generalists and on a very large technology stack: we're not the typical web startup. We do everything from SDKs for microcontrollers, to large-scale data processing in the backend, to complex custom charting in the frontend.





We're a small but experienced team who has worked at startups, scale-ups, and includes former principal engineers at large tech companies. Our development process encourages and provides opportunities for you to contribute to as many areas of our technology stack as you’re interested in.





NOTE: We are open to employees working outside of Berlin, Germany. We have periodic team gatherings and annual company off-sites around the world, both of which applicants would attend.