Memfault is seeking an Android (AOSP) SDK Engineer. You’ll be working alongside other SDK (Linux, MCU) leads along with multiple cross-functional teams to drive the future of Android at Memfault.
You'll be working with a team of generalists and on a very large technology stack: we're not the typical web startup. We do everything from SDKs for microcontrollers, to large-scale data processing in the backend, to complex custom charting in the frontend.
We're a small but experienced team who has worked at startups, scale-ups, and includes former principal engineers at large tech companies. Our development process encourages and provides opportunities for you to contribute to as many areas of our technology stack as you’re interested in.
NOTE: We are open to employees working outside of Berlin, Germany. We have periodic team gatherings and annual company off-sites around the world, both of which applicants would attend.
You will:
- Collaborate with customer-facing and product teams and architect and implement Android SDK improvements that satisfy rigorous performance and size limitations.
- Engage directly with engineers at innovative hardware companies as they integrate Memfault for the first time or add support for newly built features.
- Build out and improve reference examples and SDK documentation.
- Contribute to the growing suite of unit, automated, and emulator tests to ensure that improvements work reliably and regressions don’t slip into production.
- Ship code early and often to customers. You’ll begin to constantly notice devices that are running your code out in the wild!
- Work on an amazingly deep stack: firmware, operating systems, mobile, web.
- Collaborate across teams to take ambiguous business problems and deliver solutions that work for our customers.
- Start with simple, pragmatic solutions and iterate quickly. Our engineers strive to ship meaningful work every day.
- Make meaningful contributions to our product, platform, culture, and business.
You are:
- Collaborative, kind, low ego: other people do better when they work with you.
- A software engineer with 3+ years of experience writing Java or Kotlin code that tightly integrates with Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
- Well-versed in using adb, fastboot, and other low-level Android platform tools.
- Passionate about software, unit, & integration testing.
- A great communicator, both conversationally and in written form. You can demonstrate credibility to technical buyers and articulate value to business stakeholders.
Why you'll love being an engineer at Memfault:
- We're proud to have an exceptional engineering culture — after all, we make developer tools and have 3 technical co-founders!
- We work on interesting technical challenges: We’re set up as a team of generalists and have a very large technology stack, far more broad than the typical web startup. We do everything from SDKs for microcontrollers, to large-scale, real-time data processing in the backend, to complex custom charting in the frontend.
- We are highly collaborative and ambitious: We have a small but very experienced team who has worked at startups, scale-ups, and includes former principal architects at large tech companies. You will have the chance to work directly with those people! Our development process encourages you to contribute to as many areas of our technology stack as you’re interested in.
- We recognize growth is important for both our business and our engineers: We offer opportunities to explore different areas of our stack. Sometimes, our engineers try on different hats several times in a year! We make sure each team member is getting ample opportunity to challenge and stretch themselves, explore technologies that interest them, work across different parts of the business, and expand their skill sets.
- We offer both fully-flexible remote work and opportunities to build in-person relationships: Fully remote, fully in-office and hybrid all a-OK. We are set up as a fully remote company, but we encourage people to come into the office to build relationships. We also have company-wide offsites once a year.
$100,000 - $180,000 a year
We offer full benefits (health, vision, dental, 401k), unlimited PTO, and competitive pay and equity packages.
