✨ About us ✨

Photoroom was launched in 2020 after getting accepted into Y Combinator and, over the past 4 years, has become the world's most popular AI photo editor. Our mission is clear: to elevate businesses through amazing photography.





Photoroom puts the power of great images into more people's hands through our powerful and innovative features, from our best-in-class background remover to our generative AI model and tools: AI Images, AI Backgrounds and Shadows, AI Expand, and many more.





Processing over 5 billion images a year and downloaded over 150 million times, Photoroom is now the world's #1 AI photo-editing app, available across mobile, web, and via an API in over 180 countries.





We are at an exciting stage of our journey, having successfully raised our Series B and looking to scale to $100M ARR in 2024.





Photoroom is a profitable, remote-friendly company headquartered in Paris with a global team of over 50 world-class deep learning, product, and marketing experts with backgrounds at the world's leading companies. We are a diverse team of entrepreneurs building for entrepreneurs.





TL;DR

🤓 PhotoRoom is seeking a talented Backend Engineer (she/her, he/him, they/them) with technical and people leadership skills to join our team. Leading a team of 2 people, you will work on a backend millions of users rely on: up to 300 QPS, 900 GB PostgreSQL DB, and 1000s of TB of content. Working hand in hand with the mobile & web team, your impact will be tremendous. It is the opportunity to work on the number one GenAI image editor and an app downloaded more than 150+ million times, solve complex backend challenges, and make a decisive difference to our users.

💰90k€-120k€* depending on experience + Stock-Options/BSPCE

🇪🇺 We are flexible: you can work from anywhere in Europe and come once a month to Paris (fully reimbursed), or come to the office more often.

✈️ We offer substantial support for relocation (up to 10k€), including finding an apartment in Paris and supporting you with the visa procedure.

🛂 We currently sponsor visas for individuals relocating to France or already based here. We are unable to sponsor visas for remote positions outside of France at this time.

💻 Technology - new MacBook Pro, monitor, keyboard, etc.

🏖️ Socials - Biannual company retreats, weekly Happy Hour & Game Time

🇬🇧 Photoroom is an international team and we work in English. We offer language lessons for those who need them (English & French).

*We can go higher for outstanding profiles and adapt to the cost of living if it is higher than in Paris.