✨ About us ✨
Photoroom was launched in 2020 after getting accepted into Y Combinator and, over the past 4 years, has become the world's most popular AI photo editor. Our mission is clear: to elevate businesses through amazing photography.
Photoroom puts the power of great images into more people's hands through our powerful and innovative features, from our best-in-class background remover to our generative AI model and tools: AI Images, AI Backgrounds and Shadows, AI Expand, and many more.
Processing over 5 billion images a year and downloaded over 150 million times, Photoroom is now the world's #1 AI photo-editing app, available across mobile, web, and via an API in over 180 countries.
We are at an exciting stage of our journey, having successfully raised our Series B and looking to scale to $100M ARR in 2024.
Photoroom is a profitable, remote-friendly company headquartered in Paris with a global team of over 50 world-class deep learning, product, and marketing experts with backgrounds at the world's leading companies. We are a diverse team of entrepreneurs building for entrepreneurs.
TL;DR
🤓 PhotoRoom is seeking a talented Backend Engineer (she/her, he/him, they/them) with technical and people leadership skills to join our team. Leading a team of 2 people, you will work on a backend millions of users rely on: up to 300 QPS, 900 GB PostgreSQL DB, and 1000s of TB of content. Working hand in hand with the mobile & web team, your impact will be tremendous. It is the opportunity to work on the number one GenAI image editor and an app downloaded more than 150+ million times, solve complex backend challenges, and make a decisive difference to our users.
💰90k€-120k€* depending on experience + Stock-Options/BSPCE
🇪🇺 We are flexible: you can work from anywhere in Europe and come once a month to Paris (fully reimbursed), or come to the office more often.
✈️ We offer substantial support for relocation (up to 10k€), including finding an apartment in Paris and supporting you with the visa procedure.
🛂 We currently sponsor visas for individuals relocating to France or already based here. We are unable to sponsor visas for remote positions outside of France at this time.
💻 Technology - new MacBook Pro, monitor, keyboard, etc.
🏖️ Socials - Biannual company retreats, weekly Happy Hour & Game Time
🇬🇧 Photoroom is an international team and we work in English. We offer language lessons for those who need them (English & French).
*We can go higher for outstanding profiles and adapt to the cost of living if it is higher than in Paris.
✨ About the role ✨
- You will provide technical leadership as well as manage the team: one senior full time + one senior part time (and growing)
- You will have ownership of the backend: used by millions of users to sync their content across apps and share it across devices.
- You provide technical leadership and guidance to the backend development team, defining technical vision and roadmap for the backend infrastructure.
- You will own your work from A to Z: it goes from working on the architecture & coding features to monitoring releases' performance (we use Datadog).
- You will get fast feedback from our users and will iterate quickly (we update the backend several times a week). You will follow the usage of the product and make decisions based on that.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (e.g., product, front-end) to deliver seamless user experiences.
- You will work within a small multicultural team composed of ~65, friendly & committed folks.
✨ About you ✨
- Main requirement: you have actively participated in scaling a Django codebase to a similar throughput than ours or above (see above for the numbers)
- You have 5+ years of experience in backend development. Part of it is with Django and/or Django Rest Framework.
- You have a track record of managing teams to an exceptionally high level of performance.
- You have experience working with a relational database at scale, designing schemas, and running migrations with minimal downtime.
- You have a hands-on experience with a PostgreSQL/MySQL database larger than 100 GB.
- You have experience working on products requiring complex architectures.
- You have experience with using design patterns and writing clean Python code
- You are always the most pragmatic person in the room. You favor speed of iteration over perfect, always leverage frameworks and libraries to avoid reinventing the wheel.
- You have a strong sense of ownership. You take initiative and you are at ease to make product & technical decisions.
- You are fluent in English (French is not required!).
- If you think you have what it takes but don't meet every single point above, please still apply. We'd love to chat and see if you could be a great fit.
🌈 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
We are committed to enabling everyone to feel included and valued at the workplace. We believe both the company and its culture are strongest when composed of diverse experiences and backgrounds.
That's why:
- We have flexible working hours
- We trust people to work remotely
- We extended the length of the parental leave
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, color, family, gender identity, marital status, national origin, physical or mental disability, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws.